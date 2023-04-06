Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-04-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:59 IST
Jharkhand reports 12 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 51, the Health Department said on Thursday.

Lohardaga recorded the highest number of cases at five, while East Singhbhum district registered three cases, it said.

Of 24 districts in the state, seven have active cases.

Two persons were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after recovery.

With the detection of fresh infections, the total number of cases rose to 4,42,661. Of them, 4,37,278 people have recovered, while 5,332 persons died.

The state tested 1,177 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

