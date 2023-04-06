CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty admitted to hospital after complains of breathlessness
Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty was on Thursday admitted to hospital after he complained of breathlessness, a family member said.
The sexagenarian has been experiencing frequent bouts of coughing for the past one week. Later, Chakraborty told PTI from hospital: "I have been coughing excessively since the last few days… I got admitted to hospital as I did not want to any chance. I may have to stay here for two to three days." The CPI(M) central committee member might be experiencing post-Covid complications, a doctor treating him said.
