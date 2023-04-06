Left Menu

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty admitted to hospital after complains of breathlessness

Senior CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty was on Thursday admitted to hospital after he complained of breathlessness, a family member said.The sexagenarian has been experiencing frequent bouts of coughing for the past one week. I may have to stay here for two to three days. The CPIM central committee member might be experiencing post-Covid complications, a doctor treating him said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:23 IST
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty admitted to hospital after complains of breathlessness
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty was on Thursday admitted to hospital after he complained of breathlessness, a family member said.

The sexagenarian has been experiencing frequent bouts of coughing for the past one week. Later, Chakraborty told PTI from hospital: "I have been coughing excessively since the last few days… I got admitted to hospital as I did not want to any chance. I may have to stay here for two to three days." The CPI(M) central committee member might be experiencing post-Covid complications, a doctor treating him said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023