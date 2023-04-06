Left Menu

Berlusconi in much better shape than on Wednesday: chairman of his company

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:41 IST
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's health seems to have improved a lot in the last 24 hours, the chairman of his company said on Thursday after visiting the media tycoon in hospital. "We're more optimistic, today (he looks) much better than yesterday," Fedele Confalonieri, one of Berlusconi's closest friends and the chairman of his MFE-MediaforEurope group, told reporters.

Berlusconi, 86, who was hospitalised in Milan on Wednesday, has been suffering from a type of chronic blood cancer for some time and is currently in intensive care for a lung infection, his doctors said earlier in the day.

