Left Menu

One person dies of Covid-19 in Himachal; 367 fresh cases reported

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:24 IST
One person dies of Covid-19 in Himachal; 367 fresh cases reported
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh reported a daily increase of 367 Covid-19 cases and one person died of the viral infection on Thursday, health department officials said.

The death was reported from Shimla, they said.

So far, 4,197 persons have died due to Covid-19 in the state and the number of active cases has risen to 1,933.

Of the 367 fresh cases, the maximum 85 was reported from Kangra, followed by 76 in Mandi, 50 in Hamirpur, 31 in Bilapsur, 24 in Solan, 20 each in Sirmaur and Chamba, 19 in Shimla, 15 in Kullu, 13 in Una and seven each in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

Concerned by the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks at crowded places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023