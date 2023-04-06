One person dies of Covid-19 in Himachal; 367 fresh cases reported

Himachal Pradesh reported a daily increase of 367 Covid-19 cases and one person died of the viral infection on Thursday, health department officials said.

The death was reported from Shimla, they said.

So far, 4,197 persons have died due to Covid-19 in the state and the number of active cases has risen to 1,933.

Of the 367 fresh cases, the maximum 85 was reported from Kangra, followed by 76 in Mandi, 50 in Hamirpur, 31 in Bilapsur, 24 in Solan, 20 each in Sirmaur and Chamba, 19 in Shimla, 15 in Kullu, 13 in Una and seven each in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

Concerned by the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks at crowded places.

