Left Menu

Covid situation under control, says CM Mann, Punjab logs 111 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:14 IST
Covid situation under control, says CM Mann, Punjab logs 111 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said his government is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising out of a rise in COVID-19 cases even as he asserted that the coronavirus situation in the state is under control.

"Corona situation in Punjab is completely under control. No patient is on ventilator support. There is a complete arrangement of all medical facilities, medicines, oxygen etc in hospitals. Fully prepared to deal with any situation. I am in constant touch with the health ministry," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Balbir Singh had also said that his department was fully geared up to effectively deal with any rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab Thursday reported 111 fresh cases of coronavirus and also one death due to the infection, according to a medical bulletin.

Among new cases, 23 were reported from Mohali, 17 from Jalandhar, 15 from Ludhiana, 11 from Pathankot and seven from Ferozepur, said the bulletin.

The state had seen 73 cases and 100 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases rose from 437 on Wednesday to 486 on Thursday.

The positivity rate also increased from 4.10 per cent on Wednesday to 5.09 per cent on Thursday. Four Covid positive patients in Jalandhar were admitted in ICU, as per the bulletin.

One death due to Covid was reported from Moga district. With this, the death toll has reached 20,522 in the state so far.

Now, the state's Covid tally stood at 7,86,659.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023