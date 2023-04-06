Haryana records 318 fresh Covid infections, one fatality reported in Gurugram

Amid an increase in Covid cases in some parts of the state over the past few days, Haryana on Thursday reported 318 fresh infections and one fatality due to the disease.

According to the state health department's bulletin, Gurugram reported 179 cases of the disease, followed by 39 in Panchkula, 21 in Faridabad and 20 in Rohtak districts.

The fatality was reported from Gurugram district, as per the bulletin.

On Thursday, the number of active cases of the disease in the state stood at 1,109.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)