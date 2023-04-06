Rajasthan records 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to Health department data.The fatalities were recorded in Baran and Kota, according to the Health department report. Of the 100 fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 21 were in Jaipur. At present, Rajasthans active Covid caseload stands at 294.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:51 IST
