Rajasthan records 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to Health department data.

The fatalities were recorded in Baran and Kota, according to the Health department report. Of the 100 fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 21 were in Jaipur. At present, Rajasthan's active Covid caseload stands at 294.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)