Left Menu

Leopard that attacked 5, captured, released in Katarniaghat Sanctuary

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:17 IST
Leopard that attacked 5, captured, released in Katarniaghat Sanctuary
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard, which injured five villagers on Thursday in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, was captured by experts in an operation that lasted five hours, an official from the forest department said.

After a health checkup of the leopard, it has been released in the Trans Gerua area of the Katarniaghat forest.

According to the villagers, a leopard attacked Rita Devi (35) and seriously injured her on Thursday morning in Chahalwa village under the Katarniya Range of the sanctuary.

When Rita raised an alarm, the villagers rushed to chase the wild cat away but instead of running away, it attacked them, injuring Sanjay, Lal Bahadur, Sahdev and Santosh.

As more people gathered, the leopard entered the house of a villager and Laxman and hid under a bed.

''A Leopard strayed out in Chahalwa village and injured 5 people. It has been successfully rescued after a five-hour-long rescue operation resulting in no human casualty and no animal casualty,'' Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan told PTI.

''The animal was taken to the Katarniaghat range campus and a health examination has been done. It has been released in the Trans Gerua forest,'' he said.

All those injured are being treated in the nearest government hospital, the DFO added.

Earlier this week another attack was reported in which three villagers, including a woman, were injured by a leopard in another area of the sanctuary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023