Left Menu

Puducherry govt makes wearing masks compulsory in public places

Students, teachers and other staff should wear masks compulsorily. Since Class X public examinations are being held currently, the authorities concerned should ensure that the examination halls are properly sanitised.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:33 IST
Puducherry govt makes wearing masks compulsory in public places
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry administration on Friday made mask wearing compulsory in the union territory with immediate effect owing to the rise in number of Covid-19 cases. District Collector E Vallavan said with the union territory currently witnessing a surge in coronavirus positive cases, the territorial administration has enforced with immediate effect a slew of precautionary measures ''to minimise the risk of increase in transmission of Covid-19 in the coming days.'' Vallavan, who is Member-Secretary of the Executive committee of the Disaster Management Authority here, told reporters ''public shall compulsory wear masks in public places, on the beach road, parks and theatres.'' He said the government has also issued an order enforcing the ''precautionary measures in the whole of the Union Territory of Puducherry with immediate effect and there would be focus on test, track, treat and vaccination.'' Vallavan said the public ''should adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour of wearing masks maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing enforced in the while of the Union Territory of Puducherry.'' Wearing of mask is compulsory in public places, on beach road, parks and theatres, he added. Staff working in hospitals, hotels, bars, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sectors, government offices and commercial establishments should compulsorily wear masks, the Collector said. ''Hundred per cent vaccination should be ensured in all government offices and private establishments.'' Vallavan said ''all educational institutions in the Union Territory should scrupulously follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensure cent per cent vaccination. Students, teachers and other staff should wear masks compulsorily.'' ''Since Class X public examinations are being held currently, the authorities concerned should ensure that the examination halls are properly sanitised. Sanitisers should be available at each examination hall for the use by students,'' he added. Meanwhile, Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release on Friday that the number of active cases in the union territory stood at 206 (seven patients in hospitals and 199 in home isolation), He said the test positivity rate today was 9.65 per cent. One woman patient hailing from Karaikal who had brain tumour as co-morbidity died of Covid-19 at JIPMER here a few days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023