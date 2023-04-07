Left Menu

Surge in Covid cases: Mandaviya asks states to stay alert, prepared

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:29 IST
Union Health Mnister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management. In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for COVID-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

