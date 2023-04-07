Left Menu

Goa begins in-patient COVID-19 testing at govt hospitals amid spike in cases

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:09 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Image Credit: ANI
In light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Goa government on Friday resumed in-patient testing at state-run hospitals using antigen testing kits, a minister said.

Goa had on Thursday recorded 162 new cases of coronavirus infection, which raised the active tally in the state to 872.

Taking to Twitter, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, ''I have directed the team at @GoaGmc to activate the genome sequencing machine on the premises, and the secretary for health has been notified on the same. We have also begun in-patient testing at government hospitals using antigen testing to keep the situation under control.'' Rane further said that RT-PCR tests are being conducted if necessary and genome sequencing is performed in accordance with protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

An emergency vaccination requirement is also provided, in case anyone needs a booster dose or for travel purposes, he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting during the day and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management.

He stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Rane further tweeted that the Goa government will conduct mock drills of hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 as per the Centre's directives to review preparedness.

