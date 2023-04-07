This World Health Day, Ketto India highlights the importance of Crowdfunding to cover the Cost of Treatment Abroad

New Delhi (India), April 7: The purpose of celebrating April 7 as World Health Day is to raise awareness of international health issues. Medical expenses could take a toll on people's life-time savings, but the fact doesn't change that you need to ensure a secure life for yourself and your family.

A person who is experiencing a medical emergency can be saved by seeking medical attention straight away. Medical emergencies can occur without warning, yet they nevertheless require the highest caution and no room for neglect. This makes it necessary for one to be ready for any challenging circumstances at all times. In India, a few lakhs i.e about $30,000 would go a long way towards covering the cost of healthcare compared to what it would cost in the USA. According to Debt.org, a non-profit credit counselling organisation, the average hospital stay in America is more than $16,000, and the average medical bill is more than $4,000, i.e. around Rs 12 lakh. Also, this is not intended for, God forbid, life-threatening diseases that necessitate prolonged hospitalisation and care. "A person's health is one of the most crucial aspects of their life, but the cost of maintaining it can sometimes exceed all of their life savings. Medical situations give you no choice but to put in blood and sweat to ensure that you, your family, or your friends recover from what they are dealing with. The goal of Ketto's effort is to protect people's health and quality of life, and by taking this action, we hope to contribute to a better tomorrow. Crowdfunding is one of the most convenient ways to raise money for medical treatments," says Varun Sheth CEO and Co-founder of Ketto India On this World Health day, Ketto has taken the initiative by raising a Ketto fundraising campaign for medical travel, which you should get started on right away if you haven't already. The best part of crowdfunding isn't just getting financial support and telling your story to your loved ones. Friends and family can leave encouraging messages on your medical fundraising website for the best cancer treatment abroad.

About Ketto- Ketto.org is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country.

The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. In the last decade, the brand has raised over INR 1,100 crores for various causes, with more than 5 million donors contributing to these campaigns.

