Left Menu

Coronavirus situation in Gujarat under control, state to conduct mock drill on Apr 10-11, says minister

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:33 IST
Coronavirus situation in Gujarat under control, state to conduct mock drill on Apr 10-11, says minister
  • Country:
  • India

The coronavirus situation in Gujarat was under control and 20,000 to 22,000 tests to detect the infection were being carried out every day, state minister Rushikesh Patel told a review meeting called by the Union government on Friday.

Patel, who joined through video conferencing the meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukha Mandaviya, also said Gujarat was among the top states in the country in terms of per million tests.

The meeting of all states and Union territories was to review their preparedness to deal with the situation brought about by a rise in cases over the past few days.

A state government release said Patel informed Mandaviya that a mock drill will be organised at all designated COVID-19 hospitals across the state on April 10 and 11 to ensure medical equipment and other infrastructure were functioning properly.

As per state government data, Gujarat has 2,142 active cases, the mortality rate is 3 per cent, while the number of daily coronavirus tests are in the range of 20,000 to 22,000.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Patel appealed to people to wear masks and go for a test if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

''Though most people are found to be infected with the XBB.1.16 variant at present, it is not lethal. The hospitalisation as well as mortality rate of those infected with this variant is very low. However, people with co-morbidity and elderly persons need to take extra precaution,'' said Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023