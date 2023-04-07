Left Menu

Mumbai records 200-plus COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mumbai on Friday recorded 276 coronavirus infections, marking the fourth straight day when new cases stayed above 200, the civic body said in a statement.

The number of cases jumped by 60 over the previous day but no deaths on account of the virus were reported as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The tally of cases in India's financial capital rose to 11,58,460, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,749.

On April 4, 2023, the city had logged 218 new cases, 225 cases on April 5 and 216 cases on April 6.

The city had recorded more than 200 cases on April 4 for the first time after September 14, 2022.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 COVID-19 cases, a rise from 803 cases added a day earlier, and three deaths.

