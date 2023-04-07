Himachal registers 108 fresh Covid cases, one death

Himachal Pradesh registered 108 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a weekly positivity rate of 6.6, according to Health officials.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 1,933, they said.

A 19-year-old woman died of the virus in Mandi district on Friday, taking the state's total death toll to 4,198.

Himachal Pradesh is testing around 5,000 samples every day while its hospital admission rate is 0.9, the officials said.

On Friday, during a virtual review meeting with the Centre, Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil said the state government is monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

During the meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, Shandil said while there is no cause for panic, he batted for vigilance and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He also requested the Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccines so that precautionary doses can be administered.

