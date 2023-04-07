Left Menu

Himachal registers 108 fresh Covid cases, one death

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:56 IST
Himachal registers 108 fresh Covid cases, one death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh registered 108 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a weekly positivity rate of 6.6, according to Health officials.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 1,933, they said.

A 19-year-old woman died of the virus in Mandi district on Friday, taking the state's total death toll to 4,198.

Himachal Pradesh is testing around 5,000 samples every day while its hospital admission rate is 0.9, the officials said.

On Friday, during a virtual review meeting with the Centre, Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil said the state government is monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

During the meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, Shandil said while there is no cause for panic, he batted for vigilance and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He also requested the Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccines so that precautionary doses can be administered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023