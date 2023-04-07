Left Menu

U'khand: Covid positive girl dies in Champawat

PTI | Champawat | Updated: 07-04-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 21:11 IST
A Covid positive student of class 12 succumbed on Friday in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, officials said.

Ritika Kharwal (16), a resident of Churahark village, was brought to the district hospital here on Thursday by her relatives after her health deteriorated, Chief Medical Officer, Champawat, K K Aggarwal said.

As she showed Covid symptoms, her antigen test was done in which she tested positive, he said.

Her condition deteriorated in the night after which she was put on ventilator in the ICU, he said.

As preparations to refer her to a higher centre began on Friday, she succumbed to the disease, Aggarwal said.

The genome sequence and RTPCR tests of the girl have been done. Their reports will confirm whether she died of covid or some other disease, he said.

