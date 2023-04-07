Odisha reports over 100 fresh COVID-19 cases after six months

Odisha on Friday registered 104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 13,37,377, a health department official said.

The cases were detected among 5,526 samples that were tested, he said.

Over 100 cases were registered in the state after a gap of six months. The state had last recorded 103 cases on October 12 last year.

No fresh fatality has been recorded so far, and there are now 429 active cases in the state.

As many as 9,205 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in previous waves, while 53 deaths have been attributed to other reasons. With 34 fresh recoveries, a total of 13,27,690 people were cured of the disease in the state so far. The state government urged people not to panic over the rise in COVID-19 cases but suggested everyone to adhered to COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently.

The state administration also suggested people to undertake COVID tests if they have flu-like symptoms.

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Bhubaneswar Director Sanghamitra Pati urged people to isolate themselves if they test positive for COVID-19 or H3N2. Odisha has reported 61 cases of H3N2 cases so far this year.

