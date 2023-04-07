Left Menu

Punjab reports 159 new Covid cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:17 IST
Punjab recorded 159 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, 51 were reported from Mohali, 18 from Jalandhar, 15 from Ludhiana, 10 from Fatehgarh Sahib, nine from Patiala and eight each from Amritsar and Bathinda, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 584 on Friday, it said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent.

There was no report of death in the state due to Covid on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

