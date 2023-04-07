Delhi records 733 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 19.93 per cent

Delhi on Friday logged 733 fresh Covid cases, the highest in more than seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The health bulletin said two more Covid-positive people died in the city. However, ''Covid finding was incidental'', it added.

The national capital had recorded 620 cases on August 26.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent.

At present, the city's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,13,403. The data showed that 3,678 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)