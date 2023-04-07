COVID-19: Haryana records 407 fresh infections

Haryana on Friday reported 407 fresh Covid infections, half of which were recorded in the Gurugram district, the Health department said in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Gurugram reported the highest number of cases at 206, followed by 72 in Panchkula and 53 in Faridabad.

Two Covid-related deaths were reported this week -- one in the Yamunanagar district on Tuesday and another in Gurugram on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in Haryana currently stands at 1,324.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)