COVID-19: Haryana records 407 fresh infections
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:23 IST
Haryana on Friday reported 407 fresh Covid infections, half of which were recorded in the Gurugram district, the Health department said in a bulletin.
According to the bulletin, Gurugram reported the highest number of cases at 206, followed by 72 in Panchkula and 53 in Faridabad.
Two Covid-related deaths were reported this week -- one in the Yamunanagar district on Tuesday and another in Gurugram on Thursday.
The total number of active cases in Haryana currently stands at 1,324.
