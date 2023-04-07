Left Menu

RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 11,000 daily, says TN Health Minister

Talking to reporters here after holding a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on COVID-19 spike, he said considering the increase in the infections, the Centre has asked the state to increase the RT-PCR tests.

The Tamil Nadu government will ramp up RT-PCR testing in view of an increase in coronavirus cases in the state, state Health Minister, M Subramaniam said on Friday. Talking to reporters here after holding a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on COVID-19 spike, he said considering the increase in the infections, the Centre has asked the state to increase the RT-PCR tests. Accordingly, the health department will raise the number of tests from 4,000 to 11,000 daily.

Of the about 6,050 positive cases reported across India in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded 273, Kerala reported the highest with 1,936 casess, the minister noted.

As regards the tests being carried out at International Airports in the state, Subramaniam said that the health department was carrying out two per cent random sampling of international travellers. As per the Centre's instructions, mock drills will be conducted in all health centres and hospitals across the State on April 10 and 11, to assess their preparedness and the availability of beds, oxygen facilities Preventive measures are being taken by advising the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocol, including wearing masks, he said.

