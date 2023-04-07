COVID-19 surge: Maha reports 926 cases, three deaths; Mumbai sees 27 pc rise

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 COVID-19 cases, the highest for this year and a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.

The state's tally stands at 81,48,599 and the fatality count was 1,48,457, he added.

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 423 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,95,655, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,487, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate was 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,66,87,653 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 11,881 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

At a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10 per cent.

It was the fourth consecutive day when the addition to the tally in Mumbai crossed the 200-mark. The addition to the tally in the metropolis was 216 on Thursday, a civic official said.

Maharashtra's addition to the tally was in double digits since January 1 this year, before seeing significant rise since the last week of March.

As per figures made available by the state health department, the positivity rate had increased from 1.05 per cent in late February to 6.15 per cent between March 22 and 28.

Maharashtra recorded 669 cases on April 1, 562 on April 2, 248 on April 3, 711 on April 4, 569 on April 5, and 803 on April 6.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 926; Fatality: 3; Active cases: 4487; Tests: 11,881.

