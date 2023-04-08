Left Menu

Jharkhand seeks 50,000 COVID vaccine doses from Centre amid rise in cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 09:20 IST
Jharkhand seeks 50,000 COVID vaccine doses from Centre amid rise in cases
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta urged the Centre to provide at least 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to continue with the immunisation drive in the state.

Gupta raised the issue at a review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

''Jharkhand have run out of COVID vaccine doses. We had sent a request to provide at least 50,000 doses to the state two weeks back but its arrival is still awaited,'' he said.

With 11 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the total number of active patients in Jharkhand rose to 60, according to a health bulletin.

Two persons were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, it said.

Gupta said that the majority of the patients were having mild symptoms, and were in treatment at their homes.

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination besides ensuring the readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Gupta said that the Union minister asked the state to conduct mock drills of infrastructure in hospitals and medical colleges on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations on April 9.

The state minister also sought Mandaviya's intervention for approval of four RT-PCR laboratories at Khunti, Lohardaga, Koderma and Pakur from Indian Council of Medical Research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023