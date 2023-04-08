Left Menu

6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.Indias COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore 4,47,51,259.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 11:11 IST
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

