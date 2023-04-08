China CDC urges WHO to take 'scientific, fair' position on COVID origins

The head of China's Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to return to a "scientific, fair" position in tracing the origin of COVID-19.

At a news conference, Shen Hongbing warned the WHO against politicizing the source of the virus, which was first detected in central China in late 2019, or becoming a tool of another country.

