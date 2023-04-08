Left Menu

Maha logs 542 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 4,360

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:00 IST
Maha logs 542 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 4,360
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus infection and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,141 and death toll to 1,48,458, an official from the state health department said.

There has been a drop in infections since Friday, when the state had recorded 926 cases and three fatalities.

With 668 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 79,96,323, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases, the official said.

As per the health department's bulletin, Mumbai recorded 207 cases on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city, it said.

The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 6,651 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,66,94,304, the bulletin stated.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Fresh cases: 542, Fatality: 1; Active Cases: 4,360, Tests: 6,651.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023