Delhi records 535 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate 23.05 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 21:22 IST
Delhi records 535 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate 23.05 per cent
Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The city had logged 733 Covid cases -- the highest in more than seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 620 cases on August 26, 2022.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent.

At present, the city's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,13,938. The data showed that 2,321 Covid tests were conducted on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

