Left Menu

Himachal registers 258 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:08 IST
Himachal registers 258 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh registered 258 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two more deaths in Mandi and Sirmaur districts were reported due to the virus, according to Health officials.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 1,807, they said.

A 63-year-old man in Mandi district and a 68-year-old woman in Sirmaur district died of the viral infection, taking the state's total death toll to 4,200.

A 19-year-old woman died of the virus in Mandi on Friday.

So far, the maximum number of deaths due to Covid were reported from Kangra (1268) followed by Shimla (730), Mandi (518), Solan (341), Hamirpur (333), Una (283), Sirmaur (228), Chamba (179), Kullu (164), Bilaspur (97), Kinnaur (41) and Lahaul and Spiti (18). The weekly positivity rate in the hill state was 6.6 per cent, the health officials said. The daily Covid 19 testing was around 5000 and the current hospital admission rate was 0.9 per cent, Health and Family Welfare Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil had said on Friday.

During a virtual review meeting with the Centre, Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil had said the state government is monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

Shandil said while there is no cause for panic, he batted for vigilance and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He also requested the Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccines so that precautionary doses can be administered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023