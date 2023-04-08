Himachal registers 258 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Himachal Pradesh registered 258 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two more deaths in Mandi and Sirmaur districts were reported due to the virus, according to Health officials.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 1,807, they said.

A 63-year-old man in Mandi district and a 68-year-old woman in Sirmaur district died of the viral infection, taking the state's total death toll to 4,200.

A 19-year-old woman died of the virus in Mandi on Friday.

So far, the maximum number of deaths due to Covid were reported from Kangra (1268) followed by Shimla (730), Mandi (518), Solan (341), Hamirpur (333), Una (283), Sirmaur (228), Chamba (179), Kullu (164), Bilaspur (97), Kinnaur (41) and Lahaul and Spiti (18). The weekly positivity rate in the hill state was 6.6 per cent, the health officials said. The daily Covid 19 testing was around 5000 and the current hospital admission rate was 0.9 per cent, Health and Family Welfare Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil had said on Friday.

During a virtual review meeting with the Centre, Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil had said the state government is monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

Shandil said while there is no cause for panic, he batted for vigilance and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He also requested the Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccines so that precautionary doses can be administered.

