Left Menu

Assam: Three die after eating 'poisonous' mushroom

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:52 IST
Assam: Three die after eating 'poisonous' mushroom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons, including a two-year old child, have died after consuming ''poisonous'' mushroom in Golaghat district of Assam, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Merapani locality of the district, where members of five families consumed the mushroom on April 2, a senior police officer said.

''Three of the same family died after eating mushrooms. Hemanta Barman (2) died last night after his mother Tarali Barman (23) and father Prafulla Barman (24) predeceased him on Thursday and Friday, respectively,'' he said.

All of them died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), the officer said.

Merapani Community Health Centre Deputy Superintendent Dr Chandra Shyam said, ''A total of 13 people of five families complained of health complications after consuming the poisonous mushroom.'' The condition of those who fell ill is stable, Shyam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023