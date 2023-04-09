Left Menu

Himachal reports four COVID-19 deaths, active cases rise to 1,764

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded four Covid-related deaths, taking its total toll to 4,204, Health department officials said.The state also reported 137 fresh COVID-19 cases. Its active caseload currently stands at 1,764, they said.On Sunday, three people succumbed to the virus in Shimla while one death was reported from Sirmaur district, the officials said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:21 IST
On Sunday, three people succumbed to the virus in Shimla while one death was reported from Sirmaur district, the officials said. The deceased were all males in the 50-81 age group, they added. Kangra district has reported the maximum number of Covid-related deaths with 1,268, followed by Shimla at 733, Mandi 518, Solan 341, Hamirpur 333, Una 283, Sirmaur 229, Chamba 179, Kullu 164, Bilaspur 97, Kinnaur 41 and Lahaul and Spiti 18. The weekly positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh currently stands at 6.6 while the rate of hospital admission is at 0.9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

