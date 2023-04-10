Left Menu

Adequate arrangements in MP to deal with COVID-19 cases: Minister Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Monday said adequate arrangements were in place in hospitals of the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.Mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in the state on Monday to review their preparedness as part of the nationwide exercise in the wake of a surge in the cases of coronavirus.

Adequate arrangements in MP to deal with COVID-19 cases: Minister Sarang
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Monday said adequate arrangements were in place in hospitals of the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in the state on Monday to review their preparedness as part of the nationwide exercise in the wake of a surge in the cases of coronavirus. In state capital Bhopal, a mock drill was conducted at the Hamidia Hospital in the presence of Sarang. ''Preparations regarding COVID-19 in the Hamidia Hospital are satisfactory. There is a well-planned arrangement for medicines, equipment, oxygen, ventilators, etc. Along with this, there is also availability of adequate numbers of beds,” Sarang said. The state has the capacity to conduct more than 1.25 lakh tests for COVID-19 per day, he said, adding that continuous efforts are being made to further increase the capacity.

“The COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is completely under control. But still, we have to be alert and careful too. Keep following all the health-related guidelines like before,” he said. The minister later also held meetings with senior officials of the health department on the preparedness to handle COVID-19 cases. Mock drills were also conducted in Indore district, which was most affected by COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh during the previous outbreak. Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said, ''We are reviewing the arrangements for beds, medical oxygen, medicines, doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals.'' Currently, there are 42 COVID-19 patients in the district and no new case of the viral infection has been found in the last 24 hours, he said. “Out of the 42 patients, no one has serious symptoms of the infection. They are undergoing treatment in isolation at their homes,” the CMHO said. In Madhya Pradesh, there were 170 active COVID-19 cases as on Sunday morning, health officials said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has so far reported 10,55,347 COVID-19 cases including 10,777 deaths.

As per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths, it stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent.

