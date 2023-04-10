Left Menu

Guj: Dummy patients brought to COVID-19 hospitals in ambulances, oxygen availability checked during mock drill

Dummy patients were brought to various COVID-19 hospitals in Gujarat in ambulances and taken to designated wards by doctors wearing the PPE suit and the availability of oxygen was also checked during a mock drill conducted on Monday to check the preparedness of health system to deal with a surge in infections.

PTI | Ahmedabd | Updated: 10-04-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:50 IST
Guj: Dummy patients brought to COVID-19 hospitals in ambulances, oxygen availability checked during mock drill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dummy patients were brought to various COVID-19 hospitals in Gujarat in ambulances and taken to designated wards by doctors wearing the PPE suit and the availability of oxygen was also checked during a mock drill conducted on Monday to check the preparedness of health system to deal with a surge in infections. This exercise was conducted as per the Centre's direction.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inspected the mock drill at Gandhinagar civil hospital and assessed if the hospital is prepared to handle a high influx of patients. Patel enquired about the availability of medicines, the functioning of ventilators and the PSA Oxygen plant at the civil hospital. He also took stock of the availability of beds and the functioning of the oxygen supply line from the PSA plant to beds in wards. ''As directed by the Centre, we have organised a mock drill at all the designated COVID-19 hospitals across the state to ensure medical equipment and other infrastructure, such as ventilators, oxygen plants, concentrators, BiPAP machines, were working properly. This exercise is also aimed at finding loopholes so that they can be plugged,'' Patel told reporters. He said the state government has sought 3 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Centre to vaccinate people who have not yet taken the booster dose. During the mock drill, the availability of oxygen at each bed in the designated COVID-19 wards in various hospitals in the state was also checked. As per state government data, Gujarat has 2,013 active cases of COVID-19, including seven on ventilator support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023