Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA for Azithromycin tablets

Azithromycin is indicated to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia, sexually transmitted diseases STD, infections of the ears, lungs, sinuses, skin, throat, and reproductive organs, the company said. Azithromycin tablets 500 mg had annual sales of USD 20 million in the US, it said citing IQVIA MAT February 2023 data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:22 IST
Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA for Azithromycin tablets
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic version of Azithromycin tablets used in the treatment of certain bacterial infections.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for manufacturing and marketing of Azithromycin tablets 500 mg strength, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, it added. Azithromycin is indicated to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), infections of the ears, lungs, sinuses, skin, throat, and reproductive organs, the company said. Azithromycin tablets 500 mg had annual sales of USD 20 million in the US, it said citing IQVIA MAT February 2023 data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023