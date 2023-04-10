Noida: Active cases cross 300 first time this year, admin urges people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday appealed to residents to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as the number of active cases in the district crossed 300 for the first time in 2023.

A mock drill is scheduled at the dedicated Covid hospital in Sector 39 here on Tuesday to assess the preparedness of the facility for the pandemic, a senior official said. According to the health department's update on Monday morning, 31 new patients tested positive for COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, taking the number of active cases to 302.

Of these, only 11 are admitted in hospitals, the update showed.

A total of 608 samples were taken for testing during the period, the health department said.

Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said the mock drill will be conducted at the Covid hospital in Sector 39 at 10 am on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, ''There is no need to panic and people should practice Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining distance, covering face in public places, washing hands frequently.'' ''The number of cases has risen due to more testing but the number of people who have been hospitalised is low and these are patients with comorbidities,'' Verma told PTI.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, was less than 50 a fortnight ago.

