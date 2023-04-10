COVID-19: Masks must in Mumbai civic hospitals; elderly advised face coverings in crowded places

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday as it reviewed preparedness to deal with rising infections, especially availability of medical oxygen and medicines.

The civic body also appealed to citizens above 60 years of age to wear face masks in crowded places as a precautionary measure though it is not mandatory for them.

The mask mandate for civic hospitals has been brought back as a safety measure, said the BMC in a release issued after a coronavirus review meeting conducted by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal at the civic headquarters in south Mumbai.

The release, however, did not mention since when the masks will be mandatory in its hospitals.

It said the civic body will issue separate guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients.

The release said the commissioner reviewed all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness, including testing, functioning of ward-level war rooms (which act as a link between patients and hospitals), availability of medical oxygen and medicines, and also readiness of private hospitals.

''Giving utmost priority to safety, face masks are being made mandatory for all employees, patients, and visitors in all BMC hospitals,'' the release said, adding a notice in this regard will be issued by the health department.

Considering their close contact with members of the public, all civic employees should use face masks though it's not mandatory. Visitors to municipal offices should be politely requested to cover their faces, it said.

It said although it is not mandatory, citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks as a precautionary measure while in crowded places.

''Considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, as a precautionary measure, all senior citizens above 60 years of age (seen as a vulnerable group) should wear masks,'' said the BMC.

Considering that the coronavirus infection is expected to further spread in May, Chahal said it is prudent the entire health system stays prepared to deal with rising number of cases, according to the release.

The civic chief said patients undergoing surgery should be tested for COVID-19 in all hospitals.

''If such a patient is found to be infected with COVID-19 and the surgery is not urgent, then the surgery should be postponed,'' the release stated.

Keeping in view symptomatic as well as asymptomatic patients, the health department should re-issue guidelines regarding their home isolation, it said.

Maintaining that it is necessary to keep beds ready at civic as well as private hospitals to deal with any rush of patients, Chahal asked the central purchase department to review the availability of hand gloves, masks, PPE (personal protective equipment) kits as well as medicines and other medical equipment at BMC-run health facilities, said the release.

Chahal directed additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjiv Kumar to hold a meeting of private medical laboratory operators as soon as possible to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

The civic chief asked hospitals to examine and audit their medical oxygen plants to ensure they are functioning well and there is a balance between demand and supply, said the release.

Chahal ordered an urgent review of ward-level war rooms to ensure they are functional and have all the necessary manpower and machinery to deal with any situation arising out of the spurt in new cases, it added.

On Monday, Mumbai city recorded 95 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the overall tally to 11,58,060 and the toll to 19,750.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)