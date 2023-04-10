Raj records 197 fresh infections, 3 deaths

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 infections and three fatalities, an official from the department said. As many as 14 patients have died due to the virus from January to April 10, while a total of 9,670 patients have lost their lives to this infection in the state, so far, the official added. The deaths were reported from Jhalawar (2) and Bikaner (1) in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in the wake of an increase in the infection tally, senior health department officials took a review meeting in which they decided to increase sampling.

Headed by Medical Education Secretary T Ravikanth and Health Secretary Dr Prithvi through a video conference, the meeting was attended by the principals of all medical colleges, superintendents of hospitals, CMHOs and other concerned officers. Ravikanth has instructed compulsory tests of patients visiting hospitals for symptoms of coronavirus. He has instructed to send the collected samples to the designated centres for examination as soon as possible and to ensure treatment according to the prescribed protocol, according to a release. The state recorded 165 new Covid cases and a death due to the disease on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)