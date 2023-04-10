Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Maha holds mock drills in state-run hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:49 IST
Mock drills to assess the COVID preparedness of government-run hospitals across Maharashtra were carried out on Monday, officials said here.

The mock drills, which will also continue on Tuesday, were being conducted after the Union government recently asked states to review the preparedness of the health infrastructure amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past few days.

At Mumbai's JJ Hospital, among the biggest medical facilities in the state, one mock drill was held at the OPD and another in the wards, during which medicine stock, X-ray machinery, oxygen supply and personnel deployment etc were checked, an official said.

In Pune, a mock drill was conducted in Sassoon General Hospital, during which facilities like ventilators, oxygen, ambulances, test apparatus, availability of PPE kits and masks were checked.

''Currently, 117 oxygenated beds are available for COVID-19 treatment. We have adequate personnel, including doctors and nurses, as well as medicine stock,'' an official said in Pune, where 41 cases were detected on Monday.

Incidentally, at COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 7, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10 per cent.

On April 7, the addition to the tally was 926, the highest for the state in 2023.

As on Sunday, Maharashtra's tally is 81,49,929 and the death toll stands at 1,48,459.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

