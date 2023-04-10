Left Menu

Delhi adds 484 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:49 IST
Delhi on Monday logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent, meaning that nearly one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

Three people suffering from COVID-19 died in the national capital. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death.

