Nagaland reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-04-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 00:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nagaland on Monday reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, a health official said.

Both the infections were detected in Wokha district, he said.

A case was registered in Kohima on April 6, but the patient recovered on April 9, he said.

Nagaland now has two active but asymptomatic patients, he said.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 35,991, of whom 33,690 have recovered, while 782 patients have died and 1,517 have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far tested over 4.89 lakh samples for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

