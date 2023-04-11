Left Menu

Maha: Nashik sees 7 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 58

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:17 IST
Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday recorded seven new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 4,82,814, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,852, after 26 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

The district is now left with 58 active cases, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

