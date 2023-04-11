SC calls for preventive measures in apex court amid spike in Covid cases in Delhi

Amid the spike in Covid cases in Delhi, the Supreme Court has called for observing preventive measures including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing norms in the apex court.

Delhi had on Monday logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent, implying that nearly one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department. ''In view of the reported increase in Covid cases in Delhi, the competent authority has directed that preventive measures including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing norms be observed in the Supreme Court of India,'' said a circular issued on April 10. India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while active cases rose to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has gone up to 5,31,000 with 21 more deaths. Meanwhile, the apex court will remain closed on April 14 on account of B R Ambedkar's birthday.

''The Chief Justice of India has directed that the Supreme Court of India and its registry shall remain closed on Friday, the April 14, 2023 on account of the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar,'' said another circular.

