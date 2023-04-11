Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate nearly 26 per cent
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:56 IST
Delhi logged 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.
The national capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said. However, it added that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.
