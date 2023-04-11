Left Menu

Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate nearly 26 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:56 IST
Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate nearly 26 per cent
  Country:
  • India

Delhi logged 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

The national capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said. However, it added that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

