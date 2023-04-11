Mumbai again logs more than 200 COVID-19 cases; no new death, active tally up to 1,478

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 242 new COVID-19 cases -- a sharp jump from 95 the previous day -- taking the overall tally to 11,59,225, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,750, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The active caseload rose to 1,478 and out of 4,359 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, only 110 are currently occupied, a BMC bulletin said.

After a gap of one day, Mumbai has again logged more than 200 cases. On Monday, the city had recorded 95 COVID-19 cases on the back of fewer tests and one death linked to the respiratory illness.

Since last week, the financial capital has been reporting more than 200 COVID-19 cases daily (barring on Monday).

According to the bulletin, 218 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 11,37,997.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between April 4 and 10 was 0.0169 per cent, said the BMC.

The city's case doubling rate was 3,943 days, as per the bulletin.

