Left Menu

Mumbai again logs more than 200 COVID-19 cases; no new death, active tally up to 1,478

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:20 IST
Mumbai again logs more than 200 COVID-19 cases; no new death, active tally up to 1,478
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 242 new COVID-19 cases -- a sharp jump from 95 the previous day -- taking the overall tally to 11,59,225, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,750, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The active caseload rose to 1,478 and out of 4,359 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, only 110 are currently occupied, a BMC bulletin said.

After a gap of one day, Mumbai has again logged more than 200 cases. On Monday, the city had recorded 95 COVID-19 cases on the back of fewer tests and one death linked to the respiratory illness.

Since last week, the financial capital has been reporting more than 200 COVID-19 cases daily (barring on Monday).

According to the bulletin, 218 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 11,37,997.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between April 4 and 10 was 0.0169 per cent, said the BMC.

The city's case doubling rate was 3,943 days, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023