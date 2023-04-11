Left Menu

Odisha seeks 50,000 vaccines from the Centre as COVID cases rise

With more than 100 cases of coronavirus being reported in Odisha for four days now, the state government Tuesday requested the Centre for at least an additional 50,000 doses of vaccine in the first phase to cover people who have not received the booster dose yet, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:37 IST
Odisha seeks 50,000 vaccines from the Centre as COVID cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With more than 100 cases of coronavirus being reported in Odisha for four days now, the state government Tuesday requested the Centre for at least an additional 50,000 doses of vaccine in the first phase to cover people who have not received the booster dose yet, an official said. The state director of family welfare Bijay Panigrahi, who is also its nodal officer for immunization, has in his letter to the ministry of health and family welfare sought CorBEvax vaccine for Odisha.

“Presently there is a rise in Covid cases in Odisha. Also there is a demand from public for precaution dose vaccination at government facilities,” Panigrahi said in the letter.

The state does not have any vaccine left since February this, he wrote and requested for at least 50,000 doses of CorBEvax vaccine with long expiry as early as possible.

The state on Tuesday reported 141 fresh infections and the number of active cases in the state has increased to 731. It has been reporting more than 100 new cases for the fourth day on Tuesday.

Odisha public health director Niranjan Mishra said the infections are being reported from 16 districts and asked the people to get themselves tested if they had any symptom. ''The positivity rate in the country is 6.9 per cent whereas it is 2.8 per cent in Odisha,'' he said. Of the 5016 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 141 were found to be positive, he added.

The coastal state has so far reported 13,37,798 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic and 13,27,808 patients recuperated from the disease. It reported 9206 deaths due to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023