Health News Roundup: U.S. pauses new patients on Merck MS drug in blow to shares; China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu -WHO and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. pauses new patients on Merck MS drug in blow to shares

Merck KGaA said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had paused the initiation of new patients on its multiple sclerosis evobrutinib drug, knocking the German drugmaker's share price. Merck has been ahead in the race to develop a drug from the class known as Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors to slow the progression of nerve disease multiple sclerosis. But tolerability of the class has been a big concern for analysts.

China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu -WHO

A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people. The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight

A U.S. appeals court handed Moderna Inc a win on Tuesday, affirming a decision to cancel an Arbutus Biopharma Corp patent related to the companies' legal fight over Moderna's blockbuster COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal's ruling that the patent for Arbutus' lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology was invalid based on an earlier Arbutus patent that disclosed the same invention.

J&J talc unit faces skepticism on bankruptcy settlement support

A Johnson & Johnson company on Tuesday defended its second attempt to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy, telling a U.S. judge it can quickly build consensus around its $8.9 billion settlement offer despite doubts about its assertion that 60,000 plaintiffs would support the deal. The proposed settlement has divided lawyers representing cancer victims, many of whom claimed ahead of Tuesday's court hearing before U.S. District Judge Michael Kaplan in Trenton, New Jersey that J&J had created the illusion of widespread support for a deal that would deny plaintiffs just compensation.

California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, a California county is using the same wastewater monitoring program it used to track the coronavirus to go after another deadly public health crisis: opioids. Marin County, north of San Francisco, began a pilot program in February to collect wastewater samples from its sanitation agency and test them for the presence of substances like fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, and nicotine.

Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

Germany on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops. Under the new law, individuals would be allowed to acquire up to 25 grams of recreational cannabis per day and a maximum of 50 grams per month. For young people under the age of 21, the monthly allowance will be capped at 30 grams.

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday its experimental flu vaccine did not meet the criteria for "early success" in a late-stage trial, and its shares fell 3%. The U.S. biotech company at its vaccine day meeting in Boston also said it expects to have six major vaccines on the market in the next few years. Its COVID-19 shot is currently the company's lone marketed product.

How India's birth control battle falters in rural district

Pratima Kumari, a government health worker in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, sets off on her mini scooter every morning, crisscrossing vast corn fields and pineapple orchards to visit villages and meet young, married couples. She offers condoms and birth control pills for free in the Kishanganj district and talks to the couples about birth control and the benefits of having just two children.

India's SII could resume Covishield shot production as COVID cases rise

The Serum Institute of India (SII) could resume production of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, as infections rise in the country. The world's biggest vaccine maker already has a stock of 6 million doses of Covovax, a version of a Novavax vaccine, the spokesperson added. Covishield is a version of an AstraZeneca shot.

Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban

Abortion opponents on Tuesday urged a U.S. appeals court to allow the suspension of Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case with potentially far-reaching impact on how the government regulates medicine. In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, lawyers for groups and doctors who oppose abortion and challenged the FDA's more than two decade-old approval of the drug said a government request to stay the suspension was "extraordinary and unprecedented" and should be denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)