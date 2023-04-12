Delhi reports 1,149 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate 23.8 per cent
Delhi logged 1,149 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.
The national capital reported one COVID-19 fatality, according to the bulletin.
It, however, added COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death.
