Delhi reports 1,149 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate 23.8 per cent

Delhi logged 1,149 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

The national capital reported one COVID-19 fatality, according to the bulletin.

It, however, added COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death.

