MP reports 52 new COVID-19 cases; active count climbs to 226

Madhya Pradesh reported 52 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the active infection count in the state to 226, an official said.

This is after a gap of several months that Madhya Pradesh's single-day coronavirus case count crossed the 50-mark, which took the state's overall COVID-19 count to 10,55,453.

The death toll due to coronavirus remained unchanged at 10,777 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,450 in the state, where the number of active cases is now 226, he added.

District Surveillance Officer for COVID-19 in Indore Amit Malakar said that with the detection of 10 new cases in Indore, there are now 44 active cases in the district. Of the 10 fresh patients, one is undergoing treatment in a hospital, while nine are isolated at home, he said.

All preparations to deal with the pandemic are in place, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)