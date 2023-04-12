Left Menu

Rajasthan sees 355 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:21 IST
Rajasthan sees 355 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan recorded 355 fresh COVID-19 cases and a fatality on Wednesday, officials said. According to the medical and health department, during the last 24 hours, one coronavirus-infected patient died in the capital city, while 355 new cases, including 82 in Jaipur, 36 in Rajsamand, 28 each in Ajmer and Jodhpur, 27 in Alwar, 24 in Jhalawar, 21 in Bikaner, 20 cases in Udaipur.

The death toll from the deadly disease has gone up to 15 in the state since January this year. At present, 1,245 people are under treatment in the state, while 72 people have recuperated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

