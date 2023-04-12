Rajasthan sees 355 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Rajasthan recorded 355 fresh COVID-19 cases and a fatality on Wednesday, officials said. According to the medical and health department, during the last 24 hours, one coronavirus-infected patient died in the capital city, while 355 new cases, including 82 in Jaipur, 36 in Rajsamand, 28 each in Ajmer and Jodhpur, 27 in Alwar, 24 in Jhalawar, 21 in Bikaner, 20 cases in Udaipur.

The death toll from the deadly disease has gone up to 15 in the state since January this year. At present, 1,245 people are under treatment in the state, while 72 people have recuperated.

