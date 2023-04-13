Health News Roundup: China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu -WHO; Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Parkinson's drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. pauses new patients on Merck MS drug in blow to shares

Merck KGaA said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had paused the initiation of new patients on its multiple sclerosis evobrutinib drug, knocking the German drugmaker's share price. Merck has been ahead in the race to develop a drug from the class known as Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors to slow the progression of nerve disease multiple sclerosis. But tolerability of the class has been a big concern for analysts.

China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu -WHO

A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people. The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Parkinson's drug

Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB on Wednesday lost its U.S. court appeal seeking to revive a patent covering its Parkinson's disease drug Neupro, clearing an obstacle for Teva's Actavis Laboratories UT Inc and Viatris' Mylan Technologies Inc to sell generic versions of the drug. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with a Delaware federal court that UCB's patent on Neupro patches was invalid. A ruling for UCB could have delayed U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a Neupro generic until it expired in December 2030, the court said.

Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight

A U.S. appeals court handed Moderna Inc a win on Tuesday, affirming a decision to cancel an Arbutus Biopharma Corp patent related to the companies' legal fight over Moderna's blockbuster COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal's ruling that the patent for Arbutus' lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology was invalid based on an earlier Arbutus patent that disclosed the same invention.

New Biden rule seeks to protect women crossing state lines for abortions

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new privacy protections to prevent women's health information from being used to investigate or sue people who obtain or facilitate abortions. The proposal by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is aimed at protecting women living in states where abortion is illegal who travel out of state to have the procedure done - something thousands of women are already doing, research shows. The rule would also protect healthcare providers, insurers, or other entities which perform or pay for abortions.

Novavax cut $50 million in costs, plans to slash more, CEO says

Novavax Inc cut about $50 million in costs in the first quarter of 2023 and plans to slash more, Chief Executive John Jacobs said in an interview on Wednesday. “We’re looking at everything from buildings, leases, land, headcount, and contractors, every aspect of our company and the way we work,” he told Reuters.

Juul to pay $462 million to six US states, D.C. over youth addiction claims

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc agreed on Wednesday to pay $462 million over eight years to settle claims by six U.S. states including New York and California, along with the District of Columbia, that it unlawfully marketed its addictive products to minors. The deal, which also included Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Mexico, means that San Francisco-based Juul has now settled with 45 states for more than $1 billion, putting most of the long-running litigation over its business practices to rest. The company did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

Rodents beware: New York City hires first 'rat czar'

New York City's unending war on rats has a new commanding general. Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced that Kathleen Corradi, an education department employee, has been appointed New York’s first-ever "rat czar," part of Adams’ effort to combat a growing rodent population in the county’s most populous city.

India's SII could resume Covishield shot production as COVID cases rise

The Serum Institute of India (SII) could resume production of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, as infections rise in the country. The world's biggest vaccine maker already has a stock of 6 million doses of Covovax, a version of a Novavax vaccine, the spokesperson added. Covishield is a version of an AstraZeneca shot.

Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban

Abortion opponents on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to allow the suspension of the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case with potentially far-reaching impact on how the U.S. government regulates medicine. In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, lawyers for groups and doctors who oppose abortion and challenged the FDA's more than two-decade-old approval of the drug said a government request to stay the suspension was "extraordinary and unprecedented" and should be denied.

