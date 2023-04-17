PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Bank of England considers major reform of deposit guarantee scheme - Merck buys Prometheus Biosciences for almost $11 bln

- Poland and Hungary defy Brussels to halt Ukraine grain imports - Nurses ready to strike all year if needed, union head warns

Overview - The Bank of England is considering a major overhaul of its deposit guarantee scheme, including boosting the amount covered for businesses and forcing banks to pre-fund the system to a greater extent to ensure faster access to cash when a lender collapses.

- Merck has agreed to buy Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8 billion as the U.S. drugmaker bolsters it pipeline ahead of the possible loss of exclusivity over its best-selling cancer drug later this decade. - Poland and Hungary have temporarily halted imports of Ukrainian grain despite a warning from Brussels that such unilateral action would contravene EU trade policy.

- Nurses strikes in England could continue until Christmas if the government does not return with a higher pay offer for the NHS, the leader of the Royal College of Nursing said on Sunday, as health employers warned that further walkouts would pose significant risks to patient safety. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

