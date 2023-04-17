Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

- Poland and Hungary have temporarily halted imports of Ukrainian grain despite a warning from Brussels that such unilateral action would contravene EU trade policy. - Nurses strikes in England could continue until Christmas if the government does not return with a higher pay offer for the NHS, the leader of the Royal College of Nursing said on Sunday, as health employers warned that further walkouts would pose significant risks to patient safety.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 05:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 05:29 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Bank of England considers major reform of deposit guarantee scheme - Merck buys Prometheus Biosciences for almost $11 bln

- Poland and Hungary defy Brussels to halt Ukraine grain imports - Nurses ready to strike all year if needed, union head warns

Overview - The Bank of England is considering a major overhaul of its deposit guarantee scheme, including boosting the amount covered for businesses and forcing banks to pre-fund the system to a greater extent to ensure faster access to cash when a lender collapses.

- Merck has agreed to buy Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8 billion as the U.S. drugmaker bolsters it pipeline ahead of the possible loss of exclusivity over its best-selling cancer drug later this decade. - Poland and Hungary have temporarily halted imports of Ukrainian grain despite a warning from Brussels that such unilateral action would contravene EU trade policy.

- Nurses strikes in England could continue until Christmas if the government does not return with a higher pay offer for the NHS, the leader of the Royal College of Nursing said on Sunday, as health employers warned that further walkouts would pose significant risks to patient safety. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023